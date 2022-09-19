WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,344. WestRock has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

