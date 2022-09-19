WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Trading Up 4%

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) were up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 59,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,199,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

WestRock Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

