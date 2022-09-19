WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 22,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,050,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Insider Transactions at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WeWork by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WeWork by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.