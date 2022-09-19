Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $242.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.97.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $152.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,470.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,022 shares of company stock worth $2,080,397 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.