WOWswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,381.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $225,226.80 and approximately $1,381.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004860 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000389 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030984 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.