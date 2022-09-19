WP Advisors LLC Acquires 56,613 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7,032.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

