WP Advisors LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,928. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.65 and its 200 day moving average is $216.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

