WP Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.20. 2,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,413. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

