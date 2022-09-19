WP Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 681 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.36 on Monday, reaching $417.64. 34,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.