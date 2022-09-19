WP Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $534.81. 23,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

