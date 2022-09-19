Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

