XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 5.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 221,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,841,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.
XPeng Trading Up 7.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in XPeng by 27.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in XPeng by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in XPeng by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.