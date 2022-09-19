Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.
Xponential Fitness Stock Down 4.3 %
Xponential Fitness stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.74.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
