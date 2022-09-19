Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

