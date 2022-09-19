Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $470.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

