Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0084

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $100,034.89 and $6.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00282680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00111191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00070544 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,911,081 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

