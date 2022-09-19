ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore Buys 7,200 Shares

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $25,416.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 810,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,376.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ZIVO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 5,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.90.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
