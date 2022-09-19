ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
ZTE Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. ZTE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About ZTE
