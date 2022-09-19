ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZTE Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. ZTE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get ZTE alerts:

About ZTE

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.