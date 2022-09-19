Zuhairah Scott Washington Sells 550 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIVE traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 743,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,944. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

