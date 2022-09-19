Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $35.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $165,047,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,129,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.