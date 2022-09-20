203,200 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.11% of Option Care Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,003,846 shares of company stock valued at $363,231,861. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 6,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

