65,201 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF) Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 26.08% of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF stock remained flat at $36.68 during trading on Tuesday. 495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973. iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

