Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (AEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AEF opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
