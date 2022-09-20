Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (AEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEF opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.