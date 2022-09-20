ACoconut Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,171.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $185,796.44 and $29,171.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

