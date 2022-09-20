Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $53.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.