Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 153.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.