adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock traded up €1.56 ($1.59) on Tuesday, hitting €136.70 ($139.49). The stock had a trading volume of 536,222 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €160.47 and a 200 day moving average of €178.87. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

