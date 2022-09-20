adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. UBS Group downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $68.96 on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.