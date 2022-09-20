ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.92. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.94.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 2,330,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

