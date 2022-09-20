Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

ADBE stock opened at $296.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.42.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

