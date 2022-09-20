Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells C$551,145.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$551,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 778,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,582,363.80.

Donald Craig Blackwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.87, for a total value of C$543,500.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$12.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

