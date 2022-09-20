Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $527.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 273,133 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 280,695 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

