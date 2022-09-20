Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

