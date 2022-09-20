Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 227.24 and a beta of 1.09. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

