Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.82. 6,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

