Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

