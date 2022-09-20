Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Position Reduced by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel accounts for about 0.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $90.69. 1,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $90.63 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.