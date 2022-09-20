Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Allianz Stock Down 0.0 %
Allianz stock opened at €174.10 ($177.65) on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €174.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.27.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
