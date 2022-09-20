América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $17.10. América Móvil shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 85,108 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

América Móvil Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,272 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 366,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in América Móvil by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,376,000 after buying an additional 2,525,084 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,909,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 855,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,849,000 after acquiring an additional 826,605 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

