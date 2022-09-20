American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 604,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,571 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4,328.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

