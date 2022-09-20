American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $257.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.29.
American Tower Price Performance
American Tower stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.66. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Insider Activity at American Tower
In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
