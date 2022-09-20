American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $257.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.66. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

