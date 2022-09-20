Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $32.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.