Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Ames National Stock Up 0.6 %
ATLO stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.64. Ames National has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Ames National Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.
Institutional Trading of Ames National
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
