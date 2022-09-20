Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Ames National Stock Up 0.6 %

ATLO stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.64. Ames National has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

About Ames National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ames National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 63.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ames National by 45.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ames National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

