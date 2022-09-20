AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Decreased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369,662 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 1.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.78% of AMETEK worth $198,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 12.0% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 25.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.58. 2,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

