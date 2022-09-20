Analysts Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target at $17.50

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Hayward Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Hayward has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth $144,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth $175,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

