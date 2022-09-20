Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $73.22

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock worth $6,135,277 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.