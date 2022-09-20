Analyzing NVR (NYSE:NVR) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Street Capital and NVR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A NVR 0 2 2 0 2.50

NVR has a consensus target price of $4,502.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Given NVR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NVR is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, indicating that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVR has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.5% of NVR shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of NVR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Second Street Capital and NVR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NVR $8.70 billion 1.56 $1.24 billion $415.74 9.94

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Second Street Capital and NVR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A NVR 16.18% 52.01% 26.97%

Summary

NVR beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

