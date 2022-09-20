AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after acquiring an additional 352,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,209. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.