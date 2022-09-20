AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANPC opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

