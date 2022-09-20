ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 12,151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,177.3 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of ANPDF remained flat at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $20.91.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
