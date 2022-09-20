ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 12,151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,177.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of ANPDF remained flat at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

