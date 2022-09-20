Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

AIF opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $171,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $171,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $31,427.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $97,081 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.